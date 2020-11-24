RTX 3080 watercooled w/ a Kraken G12, but what about a 3080ti?

Circumnavigate
I found a video where this guy mounted a NZXT Kraken G12 onto a RTX 3080 so that he could water cool it with an NZXT x53, here is a link
Was wondering do you guys think the same procedure would work with a 3080ti?
I was thinking if the 3080ti turns out to be 20gb then some of the memory would be on the other side of the board making this impractical?
