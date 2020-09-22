RTX 3080 on PCI-e 3.0 (x16 vs x8)

I have a Rampage V Extreme that I want to keep for awhile still, but upgrade my GTX 980 to the RTX 3080. It's got PCI-E 3.0, and obviously the 3080 is meant for PCI-E 4.0. I read somewhere there's literally a couple of percentage points difference (Gen 3 being lower).



Have there been any benchmarks on the 3080 in terms of the slot types (x8 vs x16)? Basically, I have a Noctua NH-U14S which is basically covering my top x16 slot, so I'm wondering how much more of a loss I would take using the x8 slots.



Anyone with knowledge on this specific board? The ASUS Forums in this section are virtually dead and no help. The board IS six years old.



I basically am looking to upgrade the GPU without having to upgrade everything else, which still works fine. Vertical GPU mounting is possibly an option, if I absolutely have to use the top PCI-E slot.