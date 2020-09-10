RTX 3080 Official Unboxing from Nvidia

"New airflow system!"

So in other words, since their cards are going to be watt-sucking monsters they're redirecting the heat on to AMD CPUs to make themselves look better.

Classic anti-competitive anti-capitalist Nvidia.
 
"Dual Axial Flow Through"

Either no one thought through the acronym, or they were daft enough to just not care.
 
The 12 pin to double 8 pin connector looks many times worse than if they just used normal connectors on the card 😭

“We saved 3/4 inch of PCB real estate and included a hideous adapter right in the middle of the card. But don’t worry, the card looks great until it goes in your case”.
 
