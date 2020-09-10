Menu
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
RTX 3080 Official Unboxing from Nvidia
Thread starter
zamardii12
Start date
Today at 9:28 AM
Today at 9:28 AM
#1
Z
zamardii12
2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,797
Today at 9:39 AM
#2
J
JAB Creations
n00b
Joined
Jun 17, 2017
Messages
49
"New airflow system!"
So in other words, since their cards are going to be watt-sucking monsters they're redirecting the heat on to AMD CPUs to make themselves look better.
Classic anti-competitive anti-capitalist Nvidia.
17 minutes ago
#3
D
DanNeely
2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
3,658
"Dual Axial Flow Through"
Either no one thought through the acronym, or they were daft enough to just not care.
12 minutes ago
#4
Ocellaris
Ginger @le, an alcoholic's best friend.
Joined
Jan 1, 2008
Messages
18,880
The 12 pin to double 8 pin connector looks many times worse than if they just used normal connectors on the card
“We saved 3/4 inch of PCB real estate and included a hideous adapter right in the middle of the card. But don’t worry, the card looks great until it goes in your case”.
6 minutes ago
#5
P
polonyc2
Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
18,412
looks sexy but I still prefer the AIB cooling solutions
