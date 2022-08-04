RTX 3080 ($800 - $180 in newegg credit = $620)

Andrew_Carr
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,586
I bought one of these from newegg awhile back, unfortunately before this deal came along; no perfume smell on mine either. Above-average construction quality & packaging with average cooling. VRAM temps aren't as high as some of my other cards while mining but I haven't done any stress testing/gaming on it to compare there.
https://www.newegg.com/yeston-geforce-rtx-3080-rtx3080-10g-d6x-ya/p/1FT-007N-00071
