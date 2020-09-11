RTX 3070 available on October 15th

Second, we’re excited to announce that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

RTX 3080 Founders Edition Review Date - Sept 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific TimeNVIDIA STAFFHey everyone - two updates for you today.First, GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews (and all related technologies and games) will be on September 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.Get ready for benchmarks!