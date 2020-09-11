RTX 3070 available on October 15th

Auer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,989
RTX 3080 Founders Edition Review Date - Sept 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time
NVIDIA STAFF
Suroosh@NVIDIA
Hey everyone - two updates for you today.
First, GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews (and all related technologies and games) will be on September 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.
Get ready for benchmarks!
Second, we’re excited to announce that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...3080-founders-edition-review-date-sept-16th-/
NVIDIA STAFF
Suroosh@NVIDIA
Hey everyone - two updates for you today.
First, GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition reviews (and all related technologies and games) will be on September 16th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.
Get ready for benchmarks!
Second, we’re excited to announce that the GeForce RTX 3070 will be available on October 15th at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...3080-founders-edition-review-date-sept-16th-/