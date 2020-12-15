RTX 3070 10 Bit Color Issue

I recently got a Gigabyte RTX 3070 OC. I have it hooked up to my LG 34GN850-b. When I turn on 10 bit color in the Nvidia control panel, the system black screens with an occasional flicker. Same thing happens when connected via HDMI or Displayport. Cables are confirmed to be good and working as well as the panel. I tested 10 bit on a GTX 1070 and RX 5700XT with no issues and same drivers for the 1070.



Is anyone getting a similar issue, or have an inkling of what's going on?