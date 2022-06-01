RTX 3060TIs with Hynix v2 memory @ 65MH/s+

You can identify these cards by the "6B" in the BIOS/memory details (ie. 94.04.6B.00.A0 = hynix v2 memory). I don't know if there are specific model numbers that help correspond to this (probably not), but one of my MSI 3060TIs has it. Best case, you can probably get around 65MH/s at 140W (software). Some report over 70MH/s at higher clocks/power usage. I currently have mine running at 63.6MH/s (1440MHz locked core clock, 3300MHz memory clock, 165W reported) and it's stable. I was able to get to 65MH/s but at higher power consumption during testing.