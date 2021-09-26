RTX 3060 Ti broken capacitor

Hi everyone,I'm new here and I've been just looking around, asking around for some info. You see, I have an RTX 3060 Ti and one of it's capacitors(the very tiny ones around the die) have broken off, idk how or when, but I noticed it when I was trying to repaste the card. RMA is not an option, there's no warranty and stuff so I'm lucked out. All I want is the capacitor model, I've found people who would fix this for me and but they need the cap model. I've asked NVIDIA but they told it's Zotac who actually knows and when I asked them they refused to give me the model number. So I'm begging you if anyone knows what sort of capacitor this is or a way I can find what model the capacitor is, please tell me.Thank you.