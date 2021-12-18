RTX 3050: PC Gaming's answer to the Series S

First thing out of the way, I know this is likely more vaporware going straight to miners. A boy can dream.We are getting the first leaks of Nvidia's RTX 3050, due to release in a month:Overall, it looks rather enticing.Bandwidth and gflop performance is around 2/3rds of an RTX 3060 so 1660 super performance at least while having an 8 GB and 4 GB option. This compares quite favorably to the 6500xt which could be as slow as a 5500xt. Although infinity cache may help the 6500xt's pathetic 64 bit bus, the 4 GB framebuffer limit will surely cripple it in many titles.While 90w is low already, it would be fantastic to see the squeeze it down to 75w so as to allow board partners to make an SFF version. It would be great to have a real upgrade to the 1050ti. This card should have twice the performance at least.My thinking is that this card at $250 paired with a modern 6/12 cpu, and 16 GB of ram would at least match the real world performance of a Series S. Depending on storage, I would think you could keep the entire system under $750 and close to 100w.The card would be a much needed boost PC gaming. A boy can dream.