RTX 3000 Series easy to find, not so for AMD 6000

I live in the burbs of a large city, and we have a couple Microcenters here. Since late October I have been able to walk in to the store, around lunchtime, and pick up two RTX 3070s and one RTX 3080. That wasn't all at once LOL no, it took like 5 weeks of going there almost every other day to be able to get these cards. I felt like a stalker going there so often But I never once waited in a line, and heck no get there overnight to camp out like I hear is very common at this store.



I was back at MC yesterday picking up some misc. parts, the sales guy I got to know there told me nVidia is shipping larger quantities more often, and the new AMD is still very scarce. I asked him what they got in today's shipment, he said the delivery truck had like 350or so RTX 3060 Ti, and 40 RTX 3070s, about 25 RTX 3080s and like 10 RTX 3090s. No AMD 6000 cards. He said all these cards were sold out the minute the store opened, there was a long like out the door early morning, and they didn't even have enough cards for everyone that was waiting outside. I asked him how often they get deliveries of high end video cards now? He said nVidia is shipping like 75 to 100 cards about twice a week, so he says weekly they get like 150+ or so RTX 3000 Series cards, and maybe 10 AMD 6000 Series cards.



He said the new AMD cards are very rare, low quantities. Said since AMD launched their cards officially over one month ago, or 5 weeks now, he said maybe they've received 50 cards in total over five weeks, where comparison, in the past 5 weeks he said they've received probably 1,000+ nVidia RTX 3000 Series cards.



Just for fun I looked at local scalpers online locally, checked Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, and it seems prices are finally coming down, RTX 3080s selling for $900 to $1100, RTX 3070s for like $700. Which is so crazy now, when you buy a new card at MC, w/Tax and the special higher end version frm like Asus Strix, those cards aren't cheap at the store, walking out you'll pay $850+ for a 3080, and $600+ for a 3070, so the scalper market now seems to be charging maybe a $150+ premium, not double like a month ago. And there's quite a few for sale around here. The big one the RTX 3090 is still crazy high, scalpers asking $2000+, but I have seen on occasion people selling 3090s at sticker price, but those are gone immediately.



I rarely see any AMD 6000 cards on the scalper market, and the few I do, thsoe are marked up high.