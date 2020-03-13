RTX 2080 ti, cooler suddenly loud

S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
269
My GPU cooler just started yesterday, suddenly, to run very fast, I didn't play or something
I opened it, checked if there is dust, it looks clean
I installed Windows again but as soon as the OS starts, the cooler starts again to run fast
It doesn't matter if it's the Nvidia driver or the Windows 10 default WDDM driver
In BIOS is quiet.
Could you please help me with this ?
What else should I try ?
Thank you very much, in advance
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
1,394
Did you check temps on it? is it running a stupid fan profile? load up MSI afterburner and check temps. If its not overheating then set a custom fan curve and call it a day.
 
S

shadowj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 7, 2016
Messages
269
As I said, i installed Windows, fresh...
I already installed MSI afterburner but couldn't make it quieter
Is there a way to reset the GPU coolers, with some Gigabyte software ??. Thank you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top