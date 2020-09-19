RTX 2080 Super vs. RTX 3080 (on a Kaby Lake)

Cannibal Corpse
Hello all,
If I upgrade to an RTX 3080, would I notice a huge difference from my current setup? My display is a single Sony 4K (XBR-55X950G) display.
What about the Raytracing aspect? Does 3080 have better Ray tracing?
My specs:
Intel® i7-7700K 4.2GHz (Kaby Lake)
GIGABYTE Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K7 (rev. 1.0)
CORSAIR Vengeance LED (Red) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
EVGA RTX 2080 Super
SEASONIC 850W Prime Titanium PSU
Thank you in advance!
