RTX 2080 Super vs. RTX 3080 (on a Kaby Lake)

Cannibal Corpse said: I know, I mean I have seen just a few games utilizing the Raytracing.



Another question:

Is my current CPU/MoBo/RAM *adequate* for the upcoming games in 4K on single display? In my experience, the CPU/MoBo are no longer *that big of deal* (unlike the Win98/2000 era), as long as you have fast GPU. Click to expand...

At this time, only if you plan on upgrading to a higher refresh rate display. 60hz is not much of a challenge to hit at 4K for a CPU, and it should be fine for indie games since they tend to be mostly single thread limited. But AAA games are becoming more and more multithreaded. If you upgrade in the future for 4K120 you should get at least a 8 CPU. The only game off the top of my head where a 4 core is a major problem right now is Detroit Become Human, you really need a 6 core minimum to run that smoothly even at 60fps.RAM should be fine for most games but you need 32GB for next gen large open world games, right now really only Microsoft Flight Sim shows a major gain to 32GB AFAIK. But RAM is cheap, 32GB kits are like $100 on sale.