RTX 2080 Super vs. 3060Ti (OEM)

Ray Tracing Cores 48 (1st Gen) 38 (2nd Gen)

Texture Rate 348.5 GTexel/s 253.1 GTexel/s

Tensor Cores 384 (2nd Gen) 152 (3rd Gen)

Should You Go for the 3060 Ti Over the 2080 Super?​

I have the option to obtain a FREE OEM (coming from an XPS DELL) 3060Ti, to replace my existing eVGA 2080 Super.I know these cards might be neck to neck as far as PERFORMANCE is concerned, but feature-wise, the HDMI 2.1 (4K120 12-bit HDR) on 3060Ti seem very appealing to me.One thing that concers me is the number of the raytracing cores on 3060Ti:Also:And:Should I got for it? (remember it's FREE, and it is a 3X series)Thanks!