RTX 2080 Super vs. 3060Ti (OEM)

Cannibal Corpse
[H]ard|Gawd
Sep 22, 2002
I have the option to obtain a FREE OEM (coming from an XPS DELL) 3060Ti, to replace my existing eVGA 2080 Super.
I know these cards might be neck to neck as far as PERFORMANCE is concerned, but feature-wise, the HDMI 2.1 (4K120 12-bit HDR) on 3060Ti seem very appealing to me.
One thing that concers me is the number of the raytracing cores on 3060Ti:
If you're picking between the two, the obvious choice is the 3060 Ti. Not only is it slightly more powerful than the latter, but it's also more power efficient and significantly more affordable at SRP. Even at inflated market prices, the former is still more affordable and offers more FPS per dollar than the old GPU.
Don't be fooled by the higher number of 2080 Super. Even if its equivalent 30-series card is the 3080 Ti, Nvidia's Ampere architecture can now deliver similar performance for half the price. So, if you're in the market for a mid-range GPU, you should go for NVIDIA's latest to get the best balance between price, performance, and efficiency.
Source:
https://www.makeuseof.com/gpu-comparison-nvidia-3060-ti-vs-2080-super/
Overall, it’s hard to argue in favor for the GeForce RTX 2080 Super against the RTX 3060 Ti, no matter what the intended use for them will be. Even for half its original price, the GeForce RTX 2080 Super would still not be worth the investment – not so much for the difference in performance, which is not that significant, but due to the newer architecture and technologies of the RTX 3060 Ti that will be further optimized as the new generation of games progresses.
Source:
https://premiumbuilds.com/comparisons/rtx-3060-ti-vs-rtx-2080-super/#Verdict
Also:
And:
Should I got for it? (remember it's FREE, and it is a 3X series)
Thanks!
