RTX 2080 fans not working correctly

Hi!

Hope, I`m writing in a propriete topic, but I even don't know, is this hardware or software problem

There is a problem with my RTX 2080. When I`m gaming, in a few games (RDR2, AOE2 remake etc) fans are working well. When I`m going in pause - they going to silent, and it`s okay, because nothing happens on the screen. But if I press ALT+TAB and minimize game, fans are working in a full again, until I maximize the game. It`s noisy and hot in the room ) It`s not in EVERY game, but many of them.

Configuration - i7 8700 3.2, 16gb ram, RTX 2080. Windows 10. Windows and drivers are updating all the time. What can I do to solve this issue?



Thank you!