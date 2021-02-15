RTX 2070 Supper needs 1x 6-pin + 1x 8-pin- Can I use am adapter ?

Hello Fellows, newbie here. Quick hardware/power pins question.

I just created my small mining machine from spare gaming PC I have.

I will just stay with 2 GPUs.



I have 2 PCI slots:

1st. port - I got RX580 8GG pluged in directly

2nd port - I got a raiser card with Molex/Sata power connector. I have RTX 2070 Super arriving in few days.



My 1000V PCU has 2x 6+2 PCI Connectors and bunch of molex/sata ones.



580 is using first 6+2 (8) Pci, but 2070 needs 6+8. so I'm short 6 pin connector.



Im guessing that I can't use 8 pin to 6+8 adaptor, right??



Is connecting to SATA is my only option?



Regards



mike