RTX 2070 Supper needs 1x 6-pin + 1x 8-pin- Can I use am adapter ?

cryptosz2

Feb 15, 2021
1
Hello Fellows, newbie here. Quick hardware/power pins question.
I just created my small mining machine from spare gaming PC I have.
I will just stay with 2 GPUs.

I have 2 PCI slots:
1st. port - I got RX580 8GG pluged in directly
2nd port - I got a raiser card with Molex/Sata power connector. I have RTX 2070 Super arriving in few days.

My 1000V PCU has 2x 6+2 PCI Connectors and bunch of molex/sata ones.

580 is using first 6+2 (8) Pci, but 2070 needs 6+8. so I'm short 6 pin connector.

Im guessing that I can't use 8 pin to 6+8 adaptor, right??

Is connecting to SATA is my only option?

Regards

mike
 
