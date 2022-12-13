RTX 2070 it doesn't work in PCIe x16 just x4

Hello guys. I think my problem will be quite specific, but I have no idea what to do.

My specification:



MOBO: Gigabyte B450M DS3H

CPU: RYZEN 5 1600x

VGA: EVGA RTX 2070 FTW3 ULTRA

RAM: CROSSAIR Vengeance Pro 4x8GB 3200MhZ

PSU: Aero Cool Mirage 850W

SSD: 1xM2 SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1TB

1xHyperX Fury 480GB SATA



Although this problem also existed before the M2 SSD, so I have already ruled it out.



So I had an ASUS ROG RX580 8GB video card that I used in the PCIe16x slot, and then I had the opportunity to buy a slightly better video card, which became the EVGA RTX 2070 FTW3. The card arrived and I uninstalled the AMD software as required. I shut down the computer and put the rtx in the x16 slot. The problem came here because the machine did not boot. Neither the monitor nor the keyboard receives a signal, but the card lights up and the fans start. Then I transferred it to the x4 slot, and it started without any problems. The video card does not provide the performance that would be expected in this slot. I searched further and found on a forum that someone managed to set PCiE from AUTO to GEN3 in the BIOS. I tried it, I put the RTX2070 back in the 16x slot and I was happy because it started and gave a picture, I couldn't believe it. That was on Friday, on Monday I turned on the machine and the problem came again that it did not boot.. I thought that the setting in the BIOS was lost, but no.. It remained, but there is no boot. So I still can't boot the card into the x16 slot. I took the RX580 and put it in. It starts without a problem. The RTX 2070, on the other hand, starts at x4 again.





I've read many forums, I've come across a similar problem, and almost the same problem, but no solution... Some people wrote the usual things like BIOS reset CMOS battery, BIOS update, dirty slot. I've tried all kinds of things. Nothing. There was a more interesting topic where they said that the CPU PCIE controller might be damaged, but then how does it run the RX580 without problems?

The interesting thing is that the RTX2070 also worked perfectly from Friday to Monday.

Actually, I think it could be the motherboard or the CPU.



I ordered a RYZEN 5 5600x CPU which will arrive tomorrow, if it doesn't solve the problem then if I can I will order an intel motherboard and an intel CPU..



Thank you for reading, and if you can help me or have any tips, thank you very much because I have no idea what this could be..