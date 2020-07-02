RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT or RX 5700 ?

auntjemima said: I'm going to ask how the 5700xt can run cooler but "consumes very high power" AND inb4 someone comes in and strokes AMD's drivers. Click to expand...

Better cooling? Similar to why AMD processors tend to run warmer than Intel CPU's... Intel gets the heat out more quickly, even though they generate more heat. I'm not seeing why these can't both be true statements. I can have a 65w CPU that runs hotter than a 95w CPU depending on how good the TIM and heat spreader are, how dense the transistors are (7nm vs 12nm vs 14nm), and how good the cooling solution is. Contrary to popular belief, lower temps don't automatically mean better power consumption, just better thermals.OP: Anyways, at this point I'm not really sure what you need. Next gen stuff is coming out soon, so for me it seems a waste to upgrade right now. If you must, then any of the above would be ok depending on what games you play or other things you do with your PC. Honestly it sounds like you're not to big a fan of AMD GPUs due to some of their driver issues (which do affect some people, hard to know how many and how badly) so I would think you are leaning towards the 2060s already. I don't think it's a bad choice, just no clue what Ampere and RDNA2 are going to bring. I think the expectation is we'll start getting announcements/launches (whether paper or actual physical is to be seen) sometime around September. Honestly, I would find some benchmarks on the games you actually play at the expected resolution/settings and see where everything falls. The AMD driver issues are hit or miss, all my AMD cards are older now (280x, Fury X, R9 Fury Nano, 2 RX 560, RX 570) but I haven't had any issues with any of them. I guess I am just lucky, but I personally would be ok buying an AMD card, especially if you get it from somewhere with a good return policy/warranty just in case. My plan is just to wait till the end of the year then start replacing a few things and do the PC Component shuffle with all the parts.