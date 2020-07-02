RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT or RX 5700 ?

I am confused bwtweens Zotac rtx 2060s amp; sapphire pulse rx 5700 and nitro plus rx 5700xt. For the nvidia card, its cooler and more power efficient which is a big yes for me and also I would get call of duty modern warefare free with zotac one. At the same price I also have the sapphire nitro plus 5700xt. This is faster and cooler but consumes very high pwer; not to mention the horrible driver support. And there is the sapphire pulse 5700 non xt version; much cheaper than those card with decent cooling and performance. I am looking for opinions. I am now on 1080p but I will be upgrading to 1440p in near future. I currently use ryzen 3600, cryorig h7, msi b450 tomahwak max, 16gb g skill 3200 mhz ddr4, zotax gtx 1060 3gb, cooler master v700.