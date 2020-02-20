RTX 2060 KO Owner's Thread (and other 2060 cards with TU104)

Making this thread to discuss 2060 KO cards using the TU104 die. For those who do not know, 2060 cards traditionally come with the TU106 die. However, EVGA's 2060 KO has been shown to use the TU104 die (shared with the 2080) with limited shaders/cores. Gaming performance is equivilant to the TU106 2060 cards, while workstation software has been shown to see improvements up to 47% (source: gamersnexus). I personally just bought one of these cards and am curious to see how it helps with video editing and accelerated effects in Davinci Resolve.So please, anyone with one of these cards chime in and say hey, share your overclock results if that's something that you're into, tell us what you use your card for and how your experience has been so far!