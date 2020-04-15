RTX 2060 1440p or 1080p maxed out settings

I have an RTX 2060 arriving tomorrow. My cpu is an i5 6500, 16 gigs ddr4, os is on ssd games on hard drives.

I know I know the i5 6500 will "bottelneck" the new gpu, but I dont want high refresh rates I want ultra settings, ray tracing and possibly a 1440p monitor. right now I have a 1080p 27 inch 60 hz monitor. The thing is I can go out and get a 1440p 60 hz monitor then in a year or so ray tracing support will be better and games will be more demanding and I wont get 50+ fps 1440p ultra settings with ray tracing on so I might as well have stayed with 1080p.

A select few new games with ray tracing already seem to struggle maxed out at 1080p(ray tracing on). Another option is I get a 27 inch 1440p monitor and run future games on high or medium which may or may not look better than 1080p ultra? i guess what im asking is, Do games really look that much better on a 1440p monitor compared to 1080p monitor, how noticeable is it? and do graphical settings make more of an impact than resolution when it comes to pure aesthetics on the images my screen is displaying?

Will games look better 1080p ray tracing on and ultra settings or 1440p with some compromises that could become medium settings ray tracing on at 1440p in 2 years from now , is the grass really greener on the other side?