RST 13.1 - Excessive Head Parking?

When I upgraded to RST 13.1 I noticed my hard drives head parking all the time. The audible chirp it makes gave it away, but checking SMART data I saw the Load/Unload count steadily rising throughout the day. I moved back to RST 12.9 and the chirping and Load/Unload counts stopped. I moved back to 13.1 and it started again. Anyone else notice this? *Update 10-15-15* I just want to update this thread for those having the problem. Apparently, Intel is still releasing the RSTe driver; it's just hard to find. Rather than installing the 14.5 RST branch on my z170 board I switched to RSTe 4.3 and no longer get chirps or excessive head parking. No longer are APM utilities required. I'm not sure if the RSTe driver will work for those with 6/7/8/9 series though. RSTe 4.3 Download