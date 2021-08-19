routing internal traffic - domain has subdomain but user needs URL using just domain

Quick question. Our company domain is sub.company.com. A user is working on an internal site and wants internal traffic to hit sub2.company.com. We added a DNS search suffix to include *.company.com but that didn't work. All DNS queries point to sub.company.com so we always get sub2.sub.company.com



We just need this for internal traffic. I'm not sure how direct requests to sub2.company.com



Any help is appreciated.