routing internal traffic - domain has subdomain but user needs URL using just domain

sysadm1n

n00b
Joined
Aug 6, 2021
Messages
4
Quick question. Our company domain is sub.company.com. A user is working on an internal site and wants internal traffic to hit sub2.company.com. We added a DNS search suffix to include *.company.com but that didn't work. All DNS queries point to sub.company.com so we always get sub2.sub.company.com

We just need this for internal traffic. I'm not sure how direct requests to sub2.company.com

Any help is appreciated.
 
