ROUTINE (sci-fi horror)

ROUTINE is a first person sci-fi horror title set on an abandoned lunar base designed around an 80s vision of the future...curious exploration turns into a need for survival when a lunar base goes completely quiet...searching for answers puts you face to face with an enemy who is certain the main threat is you...discoveries lead to deeper unknowns and the only way to go is forward...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hH5ZYM3nCP0
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/606160/ROUTINE/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hH5ZYM3nCP0
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/606160/ROUTINE/