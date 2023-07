wired, tuck the cable around corners. Hard to know what you are trying to do though, just flood the area with wifi for phones or your gaming pc, tv etc? You can create mini wired networks like if you have a tv, console, blueray player receiver etc, you can put a router running in client mode so they all wire to it and then it connects to another wireless point across the room.



If i were doing a mesh I would mix wired in there too. LIke in my case i use unifi so some of my access points are wired to the main switch and some are in standalone mesh mode.



Nothing you can do at this point with this apartment is 'practical' but I imagine the goal is as best as you can get without throwing a ton of money at it. Honestly wired isn't going to be the worst but it will give you the best connection. Ive tracked it along the ceiling in my last house that i rented, get cable that matches the color and it is less intrusive. But wire like your gaming pc/tv to your router, and then run a wire to your main room with an access point on it to distribute wifi around the room for mobile stuff.



My random thoughts on it.