Router to use with ATT 1GB

RicKuRuKuS
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2003
- Messages
- 1,407
What is good my people,
Just about to move and shopping routers and modems as well as Wifi extenders for a 4200 square foot home.
Been looking at this mesh system:
https://www.amazon.com/TP-Link-Deco-Tri-Band-XE75-Pro-dp-B0B89L8QKZ/dp/B0B89L8QKZ/?th=1
to pair with this main router:
https://www.costco.com/tp-link-tri-band-12-stream-ax11000-wi-fi-6-router.product.100519717.html
Any suggestions? Primary use is gaming and streaming movies etc. Looking for speed also using ATT 1GB fiber. Thanks in advance my friends.
Cheers
