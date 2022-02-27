Router Open Firmware, Which One to Choose?

How do I go about choosing an alternative firmware for a router I have?



It's a brand new TP LINK X55 DECO with 3 mesh capable routers. The only access to admin is a fucking stupid Android app that has almost zero options. There is a web based admin, but it has no changeable settings. it just has some basic information, like gateway address, etc. Furthermore, in order to use the Android app, TP Link forces you to create a cloud account and sign in and stay signed to use their garbage cell phone admin app.



For instance, there is no way to assign SSID's to both the 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands. There is no option for channels in the 2.4 spectrum, and only two in the 5Ghz spectrum. QoS is a joke. It's just a shit admin system and even the routers I am thinking are shit, giving me a 2ms overhead instead of 0ms when pinged. I got these free for a review, and before I toss them in the electrical recycle box, I wanted to try a different firmware.