Router & Access Point Configuration for 3 story home

Looking for input/advice on network setup for a 3 story beach house please.

Ground Level: Garages (equipment area), pool on outside

First Floor: Living room, dining room, kitchen, guest bedroom

Second Floor: 3 bedrooms & laundry

Third Floor: TV room / bedroom

- Total lot size is approximately 5,000 sqft.

Equipment is on ground level located in the garage. I am installing a rack mount with a 24 port switch to feed Ethernet ports throughout the home. Every TV will be hardwired and any device I can wire I will. The only things that should be connecting to the WIFI will be smart home items (switches primarily) and mobile devices/laptops.

My plan is:

Laundry Access Point: UAP-AC-LR

Garage Access Point: UAP-AC-PRO (outdoor model/seems will work well)

The internet is cable modem, I plan on going from the Modem > Router > Switch / Access Points / NVR for CCTV

I am uncertain what router to purchase though to suit my needs or if I am not considering something here. Another option would be buy a regular wireless router and go modem > router > access point, but then people would need to switch depending on their location.

Also I would like to set the access points to have the same SSID so that the phones and devices connect to the strongest signal. I think I can do this with the UAPs? Also I would like to have WI-FI available anywhere on the premises, which is why I am considering 2 access points.



Thank you for any advice or feedback.