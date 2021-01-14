Rosewill HIVE 1000w Modular PSU $100 shipped

legcramp
https://www.newegg.com/rosewill-hiv...egrees/p/N82E16817182315?Item=N82E16817182315
https://www.jonnyguru.com/blog/2015/01/12/rosewill-hive-1000w-power-supply/5/
Not bad for a Benjamin nowadays if you need 1000w, decent review too.
Edit: some of the latest reviews from newegg are iffy though
