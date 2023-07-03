Room Temperature Qubits: Quantum In A PCIe Card ?!

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,429
Pretty sweet, right or what?
"A lot of research is being done for superconducting qubits or spin qubits - but what about qubits that work at room temperature? Here's a company promising to bring quantum computing to both room temperature and the PCIe form factor."
