Rookie DIY project question on tranducers

Hi folks,



I really can use the help. I know next to nothing about electronics. I am trying to add 2 tactile transducers to my massage bed to send waves up to the person sleeping on it. These need not be so strong, just some good vibrations on SPA musics to induce relaxation.



I currently have a basic studio amplifier which I plug in 120V, it's 60HZ and 30 Watts.



So my question is can I put 2: Dayton Audio Tactile TT25-8 Transducer Mini Bass Shakers (8 Ohm).... or shall I go for 16 Ohm? The specs say maximum output is 30W for each of these.

Any information for my attempted setup would be appreciated.