Rookie DIY project question on tranducers

H

Herman T

Aug 3, 2021
Hi folks,

I really can use the help. I know next to nothing about electronics. I am trying to add 2 tactile transducers to my massage bed to send waves up to the person sleeping on it. These need not be so strong, just some good vibrations on SPA musics to induce relaxation.

I currently have a basic studio amplifier which I plug in 120V, it's 60HZ and 30 Watts.

So my question is can I put 2: Dayton Audio Tactile TT25-8 Transducer Mini Bass Shakers (8 Ohm).... or shall I go for 16 Ohm? The specs say maximum output is 30W for each of these.
Any information for my attempted setup would be appreciated.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
those would work. you probably need to mount them to a sheet of ply/mdf and sandwich it between the box and mattress to get it to transmit the bass properly. you could try mounting to to just the box spring but im not sure how well it transmit, i could be wrong.
 
M

magnetik

Jun 6, 2000
guessing that your amplifier is 8ohms stereo then you should just be able to hook them up like normal if you pick up the 8ohm versions. Have the specs on the amp handy?
 
B00nie

B00nie

Nov 1, 2012
pendragon1 said:
those would work. you probably need to mount them to a sheet of ply/mdf and sandwich it between the box and mattress to get it to transmit the bass properly. you could try mounting to to just the box spring but im not sure how well it transmit, i could be wrong.
Yes it needs a surface to vibrate on. Either the frame of the bed or a separate plate. 8 ohm vs 16 ohm is just basically that you need double the amp power to get a similar signal on 16 ohms vs 8 ohms. But you can install two 16 ohm drivers into one channel if your amp is really crappy and can't handle 4 ohm loads. Which from the sound of 30W mains input, it is. That indicates that your real amp power is probably 2x7W and you'll just get big distortion trying to drive those bass transducers. Get a cheap amp that has 2x50W true output minimum.
 
