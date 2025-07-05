  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Romero Games shuts down after funding cut

GALWAY-BASED GAME studio Romero Games has shut its doors after funding was pulled by its publisher, leaving more than 100 staff without jobs.
Brenda Romero confirmed the sudden closure in a statement today, saying the decision was “made at a high level within the publisher well above our visibility and control.”
“This absolutely isn’t a reflection of our team’s work, performance or the quality of the project itself. We hit every milestone on time, every time,” she said.
“We’re heartbroken that it’s come to this.”
“Everyone is out of a job,” they said.
“We had meetings with the publisher the day before this happened, there was no mention of it.
“We’re trying to find other ways of funding the project,” the employee added. “But for now, it’s completely closed, and the studio is closed.”
https://www.thejournal.ie/100-staff-laid-off-galway-romero-games-6753674-Jul2025/
 
"Multiple sources, including staff, have said the publisher in question is Microsoft, which announced 9,000 layoffs earlier this week."

🪓
 
1751816584512.png

;)
 
I want to say too bad so sad, but did Romero actually do anything worth a damn since Doom?
 
bigdogchris said:
They said they are not shutting down and are looking for new sources of funding to finish the project.
“We’re trying to find other ways of funding the project,” the employee added. “But for now, it’s completely closed, and the studio is closed.”

Edit: From yesterday, seems they use Bluesky and I had no inkling of this, you win bigdogchris.

1751981927664.png
 
Last edited:
M76 said:
I want to say too bad so sad, but did Romero actually do anything worth a damn since Doom?
The only thing of any significance Romero Games actually released was Empire of Sin. Romero himself has made SI6IL and SI6IL II for GZDoom. But other than the infamous failure of Daikatana, that is about it.

https://hardforum.com/threads/empire-of-sin-turned-based-rpg-based-on-al-capone.1996620/

For some reason the idea of self-publishing has never crossed Romero's mind, even though crowd funded projects do so all the time.
 
