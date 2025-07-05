Romero Games shuts down after funding cut

CAD4466HK
GALWAY-BASED GAME studio Romero Games has shut its doors after funding was pulled by its publisher, leaving more than 100 staff without jobs.
Brenda Romero confirmed the sudden closure in a statement today, saying the decision was “made at a high level within the publisher well above our visibility and control.”
“This absolutely isn’t a reflection of our team’s work, performance or the quality of the project itself. We hit every milestone on time, every time,” she said.
“We’re heartbroken that it’s come to this.”
“Everyone is out of a job,” they said.
“We had meetings with the publisher the day before this happened, there was no mention of it.
“We’re trying to find other ways of funding the project,” the employee added. “But for now, it’s completely closed, and the studio is closed.”
https://www.thejournal.ie/100-staff-laid-off-galway-romero-games-6753674-Jul2025/