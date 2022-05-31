Stumbled upon this last night while reading some gaming news, seems to be sorta kinda rocket league like.
Gave it a quick download and got a few rounds under my belt, pretty entertaining. Wasn't quite as brutal as rocket league, I'm sure there are some skilled things people can do, but haven't even gotten to ranked play yet, so haven't seen the crazy stuff quite yet.
https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/roller-champions
Referral link.. think we both get cosmetic type items? or I do? I don't know.. not important. Can be removed if necessary: https://referral.ubisoft.com/roller-champions/en-US?refId=9I5cOc6fnyIqnkXWQL9ouQ
Gave it a quick download and got a few rounds under my belt, pretty entertaining. Wasn't quite as brutal as rocket league, I'm sure there are some skilled things people can do, but haven't even gotten to ranked play yet, so haven't seen the crazy stuff quite yet.
https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/roller-champions
Referral link.. think we both get cosmetic type items? or I do? I don't know.. not important. Can be removed if necessary: https://referral.ubisoft.com/roller-champions/en-US?refId=9I5cOc6fnyIqnkXWQL9ouQ