ROG X570 Dark Hero m.2_2 disconnecting at random intervals

Two months ago I built a new rig and I've been having some problems with it. The m.2_2 that I use as my primary storage and games will randomly disconnect and disappear. By "disconnect" I mean it won't even show up on the Disk Management or BIOS. I can see into my case and the RBG lights are still on so it still receives power at least. I go into BIOS and only the m.2_1 OS drive appears. It usually takes a couple of reboots before the system recongizes that its there again.
Specs
Motherboard : ASUS ROG Crosshari VII Dark Hero
CPU: Ryzen 7 5800x
RAM Ballistix DDR4 3200x - 32 GB
m.2_1: XPG S40G - 256 GB
m.2_2: XPG S40G - 4 TB
GPU: GTX 1080 Ti
PSU: 760 W.
OS: Windows 10 Pro
