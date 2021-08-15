ROG X570 Dark Hero m.2_2 disconnecting at random intervals

Hello there,



Two months ago I built a new rig and I've been having some problems with it. The m.2_2 that I use as my primary storage and games will randomly disconnect and disappear. By "disconnect" I mean it won't even show up on the Disk Management or BIOS. I can see into my case and the RBG lights are still on so it still receives power at least. I go into BIOS and only the m.2_1 OS drive appears. It usually takes a couple of reboots before the system recongizes that its there again.



Specs

Motherboard : ASUS ROG Crosshari VII Dark Hero

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800x

RAM Ballistix DDR4 3200x - 32 GB

m.2_1: XPG S40G - 256 GB

m.2_2: XPG S40G - 4 TB

GPU: GTX 1080 Ti

PSU: 760 W.

OS: Windows 10 Pro