Rog Swift Pro PG248QP (540hz TN panel)

Welp, I'm not sure if there are many competitive gamers floating around [H], but I figured this screen still warranted acknowledgement.
I'll admit the smoothness in the slowed down video looks impressive.
"It's like looking through a window at my game" sounds like something I at least want to see for myself.
View: https://youtu.be/nqa7QVwfu7s?si=TOILe7pzFYToBB27
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-shares-specs-of-long-awaited-540-hz-rog-swift-pro-pg248qp
