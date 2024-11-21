ROG STRIX Z790-A Gaming WIFI D4, 12600K, 64GB DDR4, Valve Index, and water cooling parts

I'm breaking my rig down and selling the following:

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-A Gaming WIFI D4, 12600K, 64GB DDR4 $500
Never really got around to overclocking this chip so it idles at around 25C and only gets up to around 45C during gaming.
The memory OC's and works perfectly fine at XMP settings but they're two 32GB kits (not factory matched) and I can't guarantee what they'll do in a different board. I did go through a few kits at Best Buy to get a stable set FWIW.

EKWB Supremacy EVO full nickel w/ everything it came with new and socket 1700 w/ backplates - $85

EKWB Classic PE360 - $100

NIB EKWB Loop Gen4 vertical mount (won't mount with the STRIX board without modding the NVME heatsink) - $100

Lian Li O11 Deluxe XL - $150

Valve Index w/ 8 point body tracking, kiwi pulleys, and Knuckle charge station $600

Willing to separate or pack it up for an even better deal. Haven't been around for a while buying/selling so if my prices are way off shoot me a PM.

heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/43455
 

