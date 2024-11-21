ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4, 12600K, 64GB DDR4, Valve Index, and water cooling parts

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WIFI D4, 12600K, 64GB DDR4 $350
Water cooled.
EKWB Supremacy EVO full nickel w/ everything it came with new and socket 1700 w/ backplates - $85
EKWB Classic PE360 - $100
NIB EKWB Loop Gen4 vertical mount (STRIX board NVME heatsink blocked install) - $100
Lian Li O11 Deluxe XL - $150
Valve Index w/ 8 point body tracking, kiwi pulleys, and Knuckle charge station $500
heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/43455
Water cooled.
EKWB Supremacy EVO full nickel w/ everything it came with new and socket 1700 w/ backplates - $85
EKWB Classic PE360 - $100
NIB EKWB Loop Gen4 vertical mount (STRIX board NVME heatsink blocked install) - $100
Lian Li O11 Deluxe XL - $150
Valve Index w/ 8 point body tracking, kiwi pulleys, and Knuckle charge station $500
heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/43455
Attachments
Last edited: