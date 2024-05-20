ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG with GLOSSY WOLED panel + "OLED Anti-Flicker"

https://rog.asus.com/monitors/27-to-31-5-inches/rog-strix-oled-xg27aqdmg/#pageContent-sec-fps/

1716228256047.png


  • ROG-exclusive OLED Anti-flicker technology helps reduce the flicker during refresh-rate fluctuations
Really interested to see how this claim of anti flicker holds up. If it works well then this would be a pretty huge breakthrough for OLEDs IMO.

Anti-flicker can be added via firmware update for existing Asus OLEDs as well, so looks like you PG32UCDM owners are in luck.

https://rog.asus.com/monitors/27-to-31-5-inches/rog-swift-oled-pg27aqdm/helpdesk_bios/

What's New:

1.Added OLED Anti-Flicker function that can reduce the flickering phenomenon caused by significant fluctuations in the screen refresh rate.

Bug Fixed:

1.Addressing compatibility issues of NV 40 series graphics cards in 2K 240hz.
 
tongshadow said:
This better be sub $600, 1440/240hz is so 2022.
1716250751150.png


I'm not really interested in this monitor since it's only 1440p/240Hz like you said, but I think this could be interesting for future monitor releases. A glossy version of the 1440p/480Hz or a glossy version of the PG32UCP running this Anti-flicker tech sounds neat on paper at least.
 
MistaSparkul said:
View attachment 654945

I'm not really interested in this monitor since it's only 1440p/240Hz like you said, but I think this could be interesting for future monitor releases. A glossy version of the 1440p/480Hz or a glossy version of the PG32UCP running this Anti-flicker tech sounds neat on paper at least.
Has that pricing and release date been officially confirmed anywhere?
 
MistaSparkul said:
View attachment 654945

I'm not really interested in this monitor since it's only 1440p/240Hz like you said, but I think this could be interesting for future monitor releases. A glossy version of the 1440p/480Hz or a glossy version of the PG32UCP running this Anti-flicker tech sounds neat on paper at least.
Not a bad price for mid-range to be honest. It will make prices on the second hand market even lower and more people will be able to afford an OLED.
 
Geforcepat said:
2k/240hz sounds good to me in 2024 lol. It'll be an upgrade from my 2k/144hz. But yeah the 480hz one coming out in Q3 has me wanting that one too.
For me personally I just don't see much reason to go back to 1440p when I've been on 4K for years already. Upscaling has sort of rendered the whole argument that 4K is "too demanding" as obsolete. Upscaling is found in nearly all new releases these days so you can always just fine tune your DLSS level to get to your desired performance targets. DLSS in Performance mode on a 4K screen actually looks better than a native 1440p screen running at 1440p to me at least while not performing a whole lot worst. So rather than playing at 1440p instead of 4K in order to save on performance, I'd rather just play on a 4K screen and use DLSS Performance mode.
 
Interesting, I never really thought about that.

People say 4k-27" is too much too but I have never been overly impressed with the text clarity at those levels. Even the "crappy" 28-30" 4k monitors I've used from back in the day still wowed with me how sharp and clear all the text and every rounded corner was.

also, CSGO/CS2 looks awesome in 4k.

Now I want one!
 
MistaSparkul said:
By an Asus rep on reddit.
ASUS forgot to include Full-Glossy QD-OLED in the slide apparently. The DELL AW3225QF came with one. It's more of an optional Glass that features along within 1700R Curvature than the standard "Full-Glossy" i'd call like Eve Spectrum Black ES07D03's Gorilla Glass.
GLOSSY-WOLED-ASUS.jpg
images - 2024-05-22T185044.671.jpeg
 
The Dell AW3225QF like all other current QD-OLED monitors has the semi-glossy coating covered on their comparison. It doesn’t have any additional glass cover or anything

Dough do have a version of the 27” 240Hz WOLED panel where they’ve added a custom gorilla glass finish which will be different to the three options shown there though.
 
MistaSparkul said:
For me personally I just don't see much reason to go back to 1440p when I've been on 4K for years already. Upscaling has sort of rendered the whole argument that 4K is "too demanding" as obsolete. Upscaling is found in nearly all new releases these days so you can always just fine tune your DLSS level to get to your desired performance targets. DLSS in Performance mode on a 4K screen actually looks better than a native 1440p screen running at 1440p to me at least while not performing a whole lot worst. So rather than playing at 1440p instead of 4K in order to save on performance, I'd rather just play on a 4K screen and use DLSS Performance mode.
Well, yeah if you're on 4k this probably isn't the monitor for you. Yeah, Upscaling helps out for sure. But i'm still not impressed with any of the current cards at 4k.
 
Geforcepat said:
Well, yeah if you're on 4k this probably isn't the monitor for you. Yeah, Upscaling helps out for sure. But i'm still not impressed with any of the current cards at 4k.
Well in the most recent techpowerup GPU review, the 4090 is averaging 118fps at 4K without any upscaling. Is that still not impressive enough?

1716399490677.png
 
