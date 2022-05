Running rog strix b450f on bios 1201 which there are 19 newer bios updates.Would upgrading support the 2600x thats installed now.Is updating bios going to cause more problems?Would like to put 5800x in it eventually.Just a little bit scared of screwing something up updating bios.System is running good main reason for wanting to update bios was new cpu 5800x.Any help would be appreciated.Thanks