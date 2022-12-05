ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard BIOS Update

I have an Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard(MB) that I purchased in 2018 or so. I upgraded to Windows 11 when it came out and the MB passed the Windows 11 compatibility/health check. As of late, it failed 11 compatibility with TPM 2.0. The MB has a 14-pin TPM connector so I purchased an Asus plugin TPM device to become compatible. I haven't received that yet. In searching Reddit I found a post suggesting I change my BIOS Advanced>PCH-FW. I changed it to TPM Firmware and that made my system pass the Windows 11 Health Check including compatibility with TPM 2.0. Does the TPM MB plug-in add any value? Can anyone explain what the BIOS change does?