ROG Ally US pricing - $699 for z1x on sale June 13th, $599 for z1 Q3 2023

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,313
According to the Asus ROG Ally listing on Best Buy, the top-end version with the AMD Z1 Extreme processor will be priced at $699.

This means the regular version of the Ally will be cheaper, probably $599 or $549.


https://in.ign.com/asus-rog-ally/18...y-gaming-handheld-device-price-spotted-online

Marees said:
Leak: The Asus ROG Ally will cost $699.99 with an AMD Z1 Extreme

https://www.theverge.com/23700094/asus-rog-ally-price-amd-z1-extreme

That’s according to data shown to The Verge by reliable gadget leaker Roland Quandt, and an earlier leak by SnoopyTech. The data we’ve seen leaves little room for confusion — even the product number associated with the $699.99 gadget identifies it as the Z1 Extreme model with 512GB of storage, and we’ve got a long list of marketing claims in our possession that also look legitimate. I’m pretty sure it’s the real deal. Though it’s always possible the price is a placeholder; we won’t know for sure until May 11th.
Click to expand...

Comment: for an ASUS ROG branded device this price if true looks cheap. Maybe AMD/Microsoft are subsidizing it !?
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,313

Another leak: The Asus ROG Ally will start at $600 with AMD Z1 and 256GB SSD​


Just two days after a substantial leak pegged the price of Asus’ Steam Deck competitor at $699.99 with a Z1 Extreme chip and 512GB of storage, an extremely similar leak says the entry-level model with a vanilla Z1 processor and a 256GB SSD will cost $599.99.
As before, SnoopyTech was the first to spot the leak — and we similarly corroborated with Roland Quandt, who showed me the data so I could see it.

https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/28/23703461/asus-rog-ally-z1-256gb-leak
 
Gorankar

Gorankar

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2000
Messages
11,038
It's not for me due to lack of a track pad and the button/stick/d-pad layout not being to my tastes, but it's nice to see it come in at a competitive price point with what promises to be really good performance.
Valve is treating the Steamdeck like a console in many ways. Low profit on hardware but make up for it in game/peripheral sales. That has to make it harder to compete on price with them when you don't have that same revenue stream.
 
M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,313
The ASUS ROG Ally officially launches June 13th.

Pre-orders for the Z1 Extreme model are available now for $699.

The cheaper and slightly less powerful Z1 model will ship in Q3 for $599.

Fv2okRHXoAAQHkL.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top