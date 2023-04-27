ROG Ally pricing details surfaces online - $699 for 512gb z1x, $599 for 256gb z1

Marees said:



https://www.theverge.com/23700094/asus-rog-ally-price-amd-z1-extreme



That’s according to data shown to The Verge by reliable gadget leaker Leak: The Asus ROG Ally will cost $699.99 with an AMD Z1 ExtremeThat’s according to data shown toby reliable gadget leaker Roland Quandt , and an earlier leak by SnoopyTech . The data we’ve seen leaves little room for confusion — even the product number associated with the $699.99 gadget identifies it as the Z1 Extreme model with 512GB of storage, and we’ve got a long list of marketing claims in our possession that also look legitimate. I’m pretty sure it’s the real deal. Though it’s always possible the price is a placeholder; we won’t know for sure until May 11th. Click to expand...

According to the Asus ROG Ally listing on Best Buy, the top-end version with the AMD Z1 Extreme processor will be priced at $699.This means the regular version of the Ally will be cheaper, probably $599 or $549.Comment: for an ASUS ROG branded device this price if true looks cheap. Maybe AMD/Microsoft are subsidizing it !?