ROG Ally pricing details surfaces online - $699 for 512gb z1x, $599 for 256gb z1

According to the Asus ROG Ally listing on Best Buy, the top-end version with the AMD Z1 Extreme processor will be priced at $699.

This means the regular version of the Ally will be cheaper, probably $599 or $549.


https://in.ign.com/asus-rog-ally/18...y-gaming-handheld-device-price-spotted-online

Marees said:
Leak: The Asus ROG Ally will cost $699.99 with an AMD Z1 Extreme

https://www.theverge.com/23700094/asus-rog-ally-price-amd-z1-extreme

That’s according to data shown to The Verge by reliable gadget leaker Roland Quandt, and an earlier leak by SnoopyTech. The data we’ve seen leaves little room for confusion — even the product number associated with the $699.99 gadget identifies it as the Z1 Extreme model with 512GB of storage, and we’ve got a long list of marketing claims in our possession that also look legitimate. I’m pretty sure it’s the real deal. Though it’s always possible the price is a placeholder; we won’t know for sure until May 11th.
Comment: for an ASUS ROG branded device this price if true looks cheap. Maybe AMD/Microsoft are subsidizing it !?
 
Another leak: The Asus ROG Ally will start at $600 with AMD Z1 and 256GB SSD​


Just two days after a substantial leak pegged the price of Asus’ Steam Deck competitor at $699.99 with a Z1 Extreme chip and 512GB of storage, an extremely similar leak says the entry-level model with a vanilla Z1 processor and a 256GB SSD will cost $599.99.
As before, SnoopyTech was the first to spot the leak — and we similarly corroborated with Roland Quandt, who showed me the data so I could see it.

https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/28/23703461/asus-rog-ally-z1-256gb-leak
 
