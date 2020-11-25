Rockstar's Red Dead Online Cash Cow Is Being Spun-Off As Its Own Standalone Game

erek
"Even though you're only getting the Red Dead Online portion of the game and not the single-player campaign, it will still take up a whopping 123GB of space on your PC or console. And if you want to play the single-player campaign at some point, you will have the opportunity to purchase it as an add-on.
Rockstar is taking a similar approach with Grand Theft Auto V, as GTA Online will be available as a standalone game sometime in 2021. Even though Grand Theft Auto V first hit the gaming scene way back in 2013 (back during the time of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3), the GTA Online is still wildly expensive and a huge revenue generator for Rockstar. It's also probably why we haven't seen a "true" successor to Grand Theft Auto V yet."
https://hothardware.com/news/red-dead-online-is-being-spun-off-as-its-own-standalone-game
