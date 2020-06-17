Rockstar stops hackers from spawning KKK members in Red Dead Online

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,339
Hmm
"Rockstar has been stuck in a long-standing battle with hackers in its incredibly popular online games, which use a simple P2P mesh network that is particularly susceptible to exploits. That battle has included legal action against the makers of mod menus for Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as occasionally overzealous threats against makers of single-player mods for the company's games.
FURTHER READING
Game companies delay events, make donations amid police brutality protests [Updated]
Rockstar Games was among many game companies to offer public support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company shut down access to its online games for two hours earlier this month in a move the company said was to honor Floyd's legacy."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...from-spawning-kkk-members-in-red-dead-online/
"Rockstar has been stuck in a long-standing battle with hackers in its incredibly popular online games, which use a simple P2P mesh network that is particularly susceptible to exploits. That battle has included legal action against the makers of mod menus for Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as occasionally overzealous threats against makers of single-player mods for the company's games.
FURTHER READING
Game companies delay events, make donations amid police brutality protests [Updated]
Rockstar Games was among many game companies to offer public support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company shut down access to its online games for two hours earlier this month in a move the company said was to honor Floyd's legacy."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...from-spawning-kkk-members-in-red-dead-online/