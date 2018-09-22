Rockstar: Red Dead Redemption 2 “Absolutely Not Coming to PC”

During a Twitch stream with Italian gaming website Multiplayer.it, a Rockstar representative allegedly claimed Red Dead Redemption 2 would never see the light of day on PC. Many say this is hard to believe, considering the recent success of GTA 5 and Online beyond consoles. Others insist it was just a mistranslation. In any case, Devolver Digital has volunteered to pick up the slack: “Hello, we’d like to publish your new cowboy game on PC.”

Now, to be fair, the original Red Dead Redemption also did not come to PC- but things now are different enough from then. For starters, the original game’s code was a total mess, thanks to a very protracted and fractured development cycle, which made a port implausible to begin with. Secondly, as noted already, the success of GTA Online on PC would be reason enough for Rockstar to look into a PC port eventually.
 
Aw nuts, I wanted a new vehicle for the purchase of high quality DLC and loot boxes.

Member when Rockstar made games? They don't do that no more.
 
there is way too much money for this not to come to pc. i cant imagine them not doing it, after how well gta v did.
 
dR.Jester said:
Guess those $1200 video cards will have to play another game....
lol.. 8 years ago I was calling my friend crazy for spending $380~ on the HD 5870 and now that's practically entry level pricing.

I sure hope people spending that kind of money play a LOT of games to get their moneys worth.
 
heatlesssun said:
So let me respond in French. Bite me.
Or "Pardon my French, but FUCK YOU."

Mode13 said:
lol.. 8 years ago I was calling my friend crazy for spending $380~ on the HD 5870 and now that's practically entry level pricing.

I sure hope people spending that kind of money play a LOT of games to get their moneys worth.
*cough*

VYAcUPv.jpg
 
Meh, their loss. Vote with your wallet. If you really want it on PC, don't buy any of the console versions. There are numerous other games that can fill that void.
 
djoye said:
Meh, their loss. Vote with your wallet. If you really want it on PC, don't buy any of the console versions. There are numerous other games that can fill that void.
I've always done that, doesn't change anything. "Vote with your wallet" almost never works. For every 1 person voting, there are a 100 people who buy something because it's on a store shelf.
 
tetris42 said:
I've always done that, doesn't change anything. "Vote with your wallet" almost never works. For every 1 person voting, there are a 100 people who buy something because it's on a store shelf.
what that means is that you are in the minority. If 100000 vote to remove the rights of women and blacks from voting in a town and only 10 people vote for that and everyone else against. Does that mean that voting didn't work?

personally i think that shows that most people disagree with you and your way of thinking.
 
I’ll buy it on console because I liked the first one a ton.

I love my PC too though. Maybe a VR version? A man can dream.
 
Exavior said:
what that means is that you are in the minority. If 100000 vote to remove the rights of women and blacks from voting in a town and only 10 people vote for that and everyone else against. Does that mean that voting didn't work?

personally i think that shows that most people disagree with you and your way of thinking.
Your logic is flawed, since it omits the possibility of an additional variable. In many cases, a practice goes against what the majority wants, however, they're not organized enough to prevent it. Gamers in particular will TOLERATE things they don't like if the game is otherwise good. Microtransactions and lootboxes are a pretty good example of this. Interview any cluster of gamers, and I guarantee the majority of them do NOT want those in the game, given the choice. The thing is, they're NOT given the choice between the same game with microtransactions v. one without. So they may like the gameplay, the graphics, the story etc. WHILE they actively dislike the microtransactions. But enough of them will either not care or else even the ones that dislike it will cave in due to manipulation and put money towards them. On the contrary, microtransactions are immensely profitable, despite being a disliked practice by the consumer.

Going by your voting analogy, that would only work if it was bundled in with something else people DID want. So if the initiative was remove rights from minorities AND everyone gets a free house and a new car, does that mean "the people have spoken" and wanted the minorities to have their rights removed, or did they just want the new car and tolerated what they didn't want? It's the same principle at work in gaming.

You say I'm in the minority and most people disagree with me on this issue. I highly doubt that. I imagine the people who WANT it this way are a very small minority. Do you actually think the MAJORITY of players are saying "Oh thank god, I wouldn't want a game on console to also come out on PC" or do they just want to play a Western game and aren't thinking past that?
 
Dude they did the same thing with the last game. Must be some hush money from Sony or Microsoft. But that gets me thinking if its Microsoft why no Win 10 exclusive title?
A million sales for sure on PC 40 million after Seam cut. Dont know why they would not want that money other than the reason stated previously.
 
Bullshit. They’ll launch it, wait a year and then get people to buy it again. Worked well for them with GTA.
 
Iratus said:
Bullshit. They’ll launch it, wait a year and then get people to buy it again. Worked well for them with GTA.
This ^^^^ ....They want you to think it might not come to PC so you will buy it on console and then hopefully buy it again on PC.
 
Oh well will play it from the comfort of my couch on a huge OLED at 4k with HDR and not have to spend a shitton of money on a new GPU and monitor(s) to get the same experience.

They'll release it on PC a year after console as always. PC master race always over reacts to any scary "news."
 
I'll just sit back and wait. Then in 12 months or so after the console release, it will come to the PC, 6 months after that I'll likely buy the complete edition. Possibly at a discount price. Or not, if they really do not to ever bring it to PC. I would buy it, and if they want my money, they will have to put it out on PC. However, there is so much out there to play on PC, it is hardly the end of the world if this one never makes it to PC.


ryamkajr said:
Holy crap.

Fallout 4 was OK, but not 1400 hours OK.
People literally create quest after quest line, mod after mod in that game. You can find hundreds and hundreds of hours worth of addition content on PC for Elders Scrolls 2/3/4 and FallOut 3/4 without too much difficulty.
 
Riiiight. "Hey guys, if you were considering waiting until we announce a PC version in 6-9 months, don't wait and just buy the console version!"

Double dipping again.
 
Game devs drag their feet bringing games to the PC, and console manufacturers drag their feet bringing keyboards to consoles.

It's almost enough to make a person start believing that the industry doesn't want the unwashed masses to realize that consoles are PC's, and PC's are consoles. I guess it's a profitable divide.
 
