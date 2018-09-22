Rockstar: Red Dead Redemption 2 “Absolutely Not Coming to PC”

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
During a Twitch stream with Italian gaming website Multiplayer.it, a Rockstar representative allegedly claimed Red Dead Redemption 2 would never see the light of day on PC. Many say this is hard to believe, considering the recent success of GTA 5 and Online beyond consoles. Others insist it was just a mistranslation. In any case, Devolver Digital has volunteered to pick up the slack: “Hello, we’d like to publish your new cowboy game on PC.”
Now, to be fair, the original Red Dead Redemption also did not come to PC- but things now are different enough from then. For starters, the original game’s code was a total mess, thanks to a very protracted and fractured development cycle, which made a port implausible to begin with. Secondly, as noted already, the success of GTA Online on PC would be reason enough for Rockstar to look into a PC port eventually.
