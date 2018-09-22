Rockstar: Red Dead Redemption 2 “Absolutely Not Coming to PC”

Exavior said: what that means is that you are in the minority. If 100000 vote to remove the rights of women and blacks from voting in a town and only 10 people vote for that and everyone else against. Does that mean that voting didn't work?



personally i think that shows that most people disagree with you and your way of thinking. Click to expand...

Your logic is flawed, since it omits the possibility of an additional variable. In many cases, a practice goes against what the majority wants, however, they're not organized enough to prevent it. Gamers in particular will TOLERATE things they don't like if the game is otherwise good. Microtransactions and lootboxes are a pretty good example of this. Interview any cluster of gamers, and I guarantee the majority of them do NOT want those in the game, given the choice. The thing is, they're NOT given the choice between the same game with microtransactions v. one without. So they may like the gameplay, the graphics, the story etc. WHILE they actively dislike the microtransactions. But enough of them will either not care or else even the ones that dislike it will cave in due to manipulation and put money towards them. On the contrary, microtransactions are immensely profitable, despite being a disliked practice by the consumer.Going by your voting analogy, that would only work if it was bundled in with something else people DID want. So if the initiative was remove rights from minorities AND everyone gets a free house and a new car, does that mean "the people have spoken" and wanted the minorities to have their rights removed, or did they just want the new car and tolerated what they didn't want? It's the same principle at work in gaming.You say I'm in the minority and most people disagree with me on this issue. I highly doubt that. I imagine the people who WANT it this way are a very small minority. Do you actually think the MAJORITY of players are saying "Oh thank god, I wouldn't want a game on console to also come out on PC" or do they just want to play a Western game and aren't thinking past that?