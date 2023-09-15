Rockstar games using Razor 1911 cracks on Steam?

M76
Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take Two, are known for going after those who reverse engineer their games, which makes it especially ironic that the company is reportedly using software cracks created by the Razor 1911 cracking group to remove DRM from some of their older software titles sold on Steam.
What's worse is that they meddled with the cracked code which led to the known issues running Manhunt and Midnight Club II on Windows Vista and later versions of Windows. While the original cracked .exe from Razor 1911 works flawlessly.
This all came to light after GTA content creator Vadim M. shared a video on how Rockstar incorporated a crack for its Manhunt and Max Payne 2 games on Steam to bypass the built-in anti-piracy protections that they added in the first place.
Source
