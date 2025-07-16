  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Rockstar Games Social Club has been shuttered

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,667
Good! I couldn't stand that thing ever since Max Payne 3, with all the bullshit it gave me with never being able to connect or just disconnecting mid game etc.

If you try to visit the old Social Club page today, you’ll land straight on Rockstar’s main site instead. No warning, no goodbye message, nothing. Just a silent redirect.


That said, not everything is gone. Some features still survive in other parts of the Rockstar Games ecosystem:


  • GTA Crews are still live through the GTA Online site
  • Game progress tracking is still visible through Rockstar’s main account page
  • Friends lists are available, but with limited info

What’s missing are the personal profiles, walls, and screenshot galleries that were once part of the Social Club experience.
Click to expand...

1752680169467.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top