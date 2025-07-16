Rockstar Games Social Club has been shuttered

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,667
Good! I couldn't stand that thing ever since Max Payne 3, with all the bullshit it gave me with never being able to connect or just disconnecting mid game etc.
If you try to visit the old Social Club page today, you’ll land straight on Rockstar’s main site instead. No warning, no goodbye message, nothing. Just a silent redirect.
That said, not everything is gone. Some features still survive in other parts of the Rockstar Games ecosystem:
- GTA Crews are still live through the GTA Online site
- Game progress tracking is still visible through Rockstar’s main account page
- Friends lists are available, but with limited info
What’s missing are the personal profiles, walls, and screenshot galleries that were once part of the Social Club experience.