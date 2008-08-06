Rockstar Games Announces Grand Theft Auto IV for the PC.

Way to ignore my post then, as I touched on this very senesless point that you are trying to make.As I stated, there are entire tutorials, videos even, online that detail how to build your own PC and require little more than an hour of reading/viewing to know exactly what parts to purchase, where to purchase them from, and subsequently how to put it all together (and for a novice even, they can really do it in an hour if they follow the tutorials).There is usually very little variation involved, all PCI-E cards go in the same way, all hard drives can be installed in one of two ways, optical drives are the same, and the way you hook up the PSU, or configure the mobo and attach the CPU usually involves little more than spending all of 5 minutes looking at a manual to know where the pins go or some of the power leads and such.Once again, all of this information is readily available in the form of tutorials online, and in 99% of the cases, the information remains the same for custom builds.Now with cars on the other hand, let's not be purposely obtuse and disingenous.I mean seriously, cars and their inner workings, and the numerous configurations are on the level of many magnitudes more convoluted than PC's.My PC:- 1 mobo- 1 CPU- 1 CPU HS/Fan- 1 Video Card- RAM (4 sticks, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 3 as well)- HD (2 of them, once more, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 1 as well- DVD Drive (2 of them, once more, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 1 as well)- 1 PSU- Fans- 1 CaseIn terms of unique components that make up my PC as in most PC's, there are 10 different types of parts, as noted above.Do you want to venture a guess as to how many unique parts go into a car, and how many of those parts differ from car to car in terms of how they are built and connected.I can guarantee you that not a single person here who hasnt any experience with building a car could actually assemble one let alone reassemble one without investing very heavily in researching everything they possibly can for days if not weeks on end.Your analogy, for all intents and purposes was weak and quite sensational to say the least -- in other words, it sucked....trying to compare something that would take days if not weeks to do versus something that would take hours to do for a novice.