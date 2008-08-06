Rockstar Games Announces Grand Theft Auto IV for the PC.

Separate names with a comma.
Steam it. and add support for moddability.
Sweet.
Not really a surprise at all, though.
I called it right on the money :
http://hardforum.com/showpost.php?p=1032696676&postcount=239
Meh the hype train pulled into the station months ago on this game. Still interested but these late releases for the PC just piss me off. Coming to the PC in the fall is no suprise.
nice
kinda surprised that they are releasing it this year. Figured they pull the bullshit of we are doing a port so it will take 1-2 years.
Please release games on the PC at the same time as the consoles in the future. PLZ
I got it on the ps3 when it came out, but I'll probably get it for the PC just for MP.
Screw that.
Im getting it on the PC for more reasons than just the added MP, which will be a nice added bonus of course.
No more slowdowns and sluggish game play (even if they do a half decent job of porting it, PC video cards are soooo much faster than the GPUs inside the PS3/X360 that they will still run circles around the console versions even with a less than ideal port -- but no reason to even be cynical about that as all of the previous ports ran exceptionally well on the PC).
Crazy high resolutions
Much sharper graphics with AA
Much crisper graphics with AF
Moddability
Far superior control scheme on foot (with mouse/kb), and I for one never minded driving with a mouse/kb either on any of the other GTA's, in fact I preferred it. Nevertheless, we still have option to use X360 gamepads, PS2/PS3 ones too, or any of the several PC native pads if we are so inclined.
This will be GTA IV the way it was intended without any of the console limitations.
Someone get the elephant tranquilizer.
hamidxa, if it was meant to be on the PC, it would have came out on the PC first. you're excited, that's nice, but some people will still prefer the game on the console because the control scheme is just very natural with the controller in this game.
You are absolutely wrong, wrong, and how shall I put it, wrong.
The reason it didn't come out on the PC first is beyond obvious.
Rockstar knows that GTA is its' cash cow.
What does any company with a cash cow try to do?
They try to maximize sales of their cash cow by targetting the consumer base which will generate the most amount of revenue for them.
Now, let's not be totally naive here and pretend that if it came out simultaneously for both console and PC's that the PC version wouldn't totally overshadow the console version, and also draw millions of pirates attentions to the torrent and rapidshare based sites.
What happens to Rockstar's cash cow?
Take one good guess.
Rockstar management aren't morons.
They know that they stand to make money on the PC, but only after demand for the console version has declined, once they have reached a point of saturation in that market, and only then will they try to sale what they can in other markets, which will be less significant than the console market, but at the same time, won't draw sales away from the console version either, because of the aforementioned level of saturation.
Now, performance, graphics, and gameplay wise, only a person who is in total denial would believe that the console version is the "targetted" version.
There is simply no arguing that the console is anything but that, consoles are by their very natures, limited.
Also, what are you going on about in terms of controls?
You speak as if you are totally oblivious of the fact that X360 gamepads and even PS2/PS3 or just about any other type of gamepad isn't available for the PC.
Even so, using a mouse/kb on foot is a far superior control scheme versus the sloppy, auto-aiming handicapped, gamepads.
I have an option to use my gaming mouse/kb or using my X360 pad.
You don't.
Even given that option, I will still opt for my gaming mouse/kb over the X360 pad.
First, I want to let you know that you haven't illuminated anything for me about the business of why GTA4 came out first on the consoles, so you've wasted your time typing that portion.
Second, you prefer the Mouse and keyboard in every game, you've made that clear. but some people prefer the gamepad, because it feels more casual to them, and it's just more smooth to them. You don't need a desk for it either. GTA4's objectives don't involve doing quick 180s, it's just a fun game that can be played with a controller, and soon the mouse and the keyboard. That's true for many games.
Maybe you think that some sort of higher power is watching you play your video games, and that if you aren't performing 100% of your potential by using the mouse and the keyboard, you will be struck down by lightning. I don't know.
The point is there is no 'better' control scheme. There is only what you feel is right. After getting a PS3 earlier this year I tended to appreciate the controller and how relaxed I could be while holding it, and it took minimal effort to do things. At the same time the competitive side of me wanted to keep MP FPS games on the computer, because as a former professional quake player, when facing humans I want no restrictions and I want to take advantage of my existing skills.
It's not me that's wrong in saying I, or someone else prefers a style of control, it's YOU who are wrong for saying that one control scheme IS the ultimate control scheme. Some day hopefully you'll come to your senses, hamidxa and lose your arrogance.
for the record I would prefer playing it on a console instead of a PC because of the controls. don't get your hopes up and read the reviews, the story is not great.
the other GTA's I loved just driving round the the city and doing stuff but this one just has no replay value to me.
And once again you are displaying this faux-naif attitude about control schemes.
It's a moot point anyways because virtually any type of gamepad can also be used on the PC, including X360 and PS3 ones.
The point being that we at least have options on the PC versions of most games (GTA series being no exception), whereas console players who would perhaps prefer to play with a mouse/kb (if they were so inclined) simply have anything but options.
Superiority in terms of options/capabilities here is not subjective, it's purely objective, and it's not my fault that you fail to see that and wish to argue it nonetheless.
You can use the *EXACT* same contols/controllers on the PC (pick your poison in fact, X360/PS3/Mouse&KB)
So what's your point.
Why? they make more money this way.
I will pick it up when it comes out.
I was hoping you wouldn't ignore the obvious fact that not everyone has a computer or has the money to afford a computer that will be able to handle GTA4 at higher display settings than consoles. This is a huge reason why consoles are more popular to begin with. You understand this fact right?
and releasing both at once just delays the game for console owners.
I also understand the fact that a $140 Radeon HD 4850 precludes anyone from using that excuse these days.
Hell, a $100 8800 GT will be able to run this game better than you could on consoles, if history of virtually all multiplatform games released over the last 1-2 years is our guide.
I could put together a $500 system that would run circles around any of the consoles, save for the monitor (or hell, lets throw that in, I can find some decent monitors on Ebay as well).
So, for a $150 premium ($500 for a PC versus $350 going rate for your average PS3/X360 system), price should no longer be an excuse.
Ignorance however can be used as an excuse, because most console players dont know the first thing about assembling a PC on their own, and therein lies the problem because they believe they have to buy an Alienware or whatever Dell.com tries to sell them for a huge premium.
These days, try not to use price as an excuse, this isn't 2006 when you had to spend $400+ on video cards to get great performance.
Oh, and for the record, what the hell were you going on about when you were ranting about controls?
You do know that X360 and even PS3 gamepads can be used on PC's....right?
Nov 18 is now hilited on my calendar..SWEEET!!
Having played it on the 360, I am entirely confident that this game will be worthy of piracy and nothing else.
Yea, that does suck.
But, we all know that both PS3 and X360 was limiting all that GTA IV could do graphically. If the PC version is not a straight port, then we could expect to play it the way it was meant to be. I too have it for PS3, although I do not play it due to it being so choppy IMO.
Exactly.
Ive played it extensively on both the X360 and the PS3, and both versions leave much to be desired in the way of performance and graphics, and also controls on foot.
a $140 radeon HD 4850 wont' run anything by itself. Most PCs in PC users homes do NOT have a PCI-E, hell most don't have anything more than a regular PCI slot available due to Dell and HP saving costs with motherboards.
Yes you could put together a decent system for $500. Heck if you could do that same PC for $300 its irrelevant. With consoles you just have to buy them, and go. Not many people know how to build their own PCs, let alone know the right stores outside of retail to go for them.
Also if you haven't noticed it, it's a common mindset for the average consumer to think of gaming consoles when they game, and the web, youtube, facebook on the PC. There's something relaxing about sitting down on the couch and playing on a console I can also vouch for.
What you and others don't understand is that there's more than just comparing prices and specs to determining what is a more preferred gaming platform.
You are convinced that the mouse and keyboard are superior as made clear in your posts. My post was telling you that there is no superior control scheme, there is simply personal preference. I have an xbox360 controller for my PC that I've been using so you can stop repeating yourself like a broken record.
Again, this seems to be my tagline towards you: you haven't illuminated anything for me.
On the contrary, I understand it far better than you think, and quite conveniently, you chose to ignore quoting the very part of my previous post which elucidated that:
And just to be absolutely clear, your rant about control schemes was and still is entirely moot.
You can use any controller you want on the PC, and if you didn't need me to illuminate that for you, then you should have never even brought up that point of people sometimes preferring to play with gamepads in the first place.
The only thing that you are absolutely clear about is your opinion that the m/kb setup is THE ultimate setup and everything else sucks. Like I said, some day you'll wake up and realize there is more than just precision to consider when choosing a control scheme.
I will continue to bring this point up as you continue to be ignorant to its truth.
I just build a PC for somebody for about $330 via newegg. Throw $100 card in it and you have a machine that can outperform a console in any situation.
I think the biggest issue here is piracy, we all know how that goes. Console users tend to buy games more often.
Thats a very good point. People are stupid AND lazy.
I think it actually boils down to the fact that they can make a mediocre game (call it Madden 08 for example), hype it a bunch and sell it for $60 and it will sell.
Can we quit calling people stupid and lazy? by that logic we are all stupid and lazy in one area or another. for instance the car mechanic and the computer nerd are calling each other stupid and lazy about the other's knowledge, and they are both right.
Lets be honest, how hard is it really to do some research before plopping down the cash for that Dell? 20 minutes on the internet? Most people either never think to do so, or they can't be bothered. Hence stupid and lazy.
Analogies are always FTL. If I was planning on buying a car you bet I am going to do some research before I make the purchase, just like a car mechanic. Sure maybe the car mechanic may rebuild a used car for less, I will still do my best not to get myself screwed buying off the lot. Conversely, what would exempt the mechanic from his due diligence when buying his next computer? Neither of us needs to understand exactly how a CPU works or how an engine works to make a decent decision.
A quick google search for either a car model or a computer model yields all sorts of results.
Except for the fact that building a computer is far far easier and more accessible to the average joe than building a car.
You can literally build your own computer after just spending 2-3 hours researching online.
There are entire tutorials, and even videos online now on sites such as Yotube which detail each step point by point, even indicating what parts to purchase and where to purchase them from.
So, Chombo was right, people are stupid AND lazy.
Instead of investing 2-3 hours learning something that will forever be invaluable to them, an investment of their time in trade for saving them money down the line, most people choose to remain ignorant and choose to spend their money foolishly.
By comparison, try building your own car after 2-3 hours of research, heh....good luck with that.
Analogies are FTW because they allow me to pwn you
Now do you build your own car? no. If you needed to replace your transmission, would you know how to do it yourself? If not then you are stupid and lazy.
and people buy Dells because Dells are great for doing the most common PC tasks.
seriously don't even try to reply to that. its infallible
You lose credibility points for saying pwn.
The last time I had to replace a transmission for my '95 Taurus, I found a rebuilt one for $500 and had an inlaw install it for free. Research is always FTW. You don't have to built it yourself to make the smart decision.
OH boy. your inlaw probably thinks you're a lazy, stupid person for not doing it yourself.
We call it even since I build his computers.
PS I never said you had to build the computer yourself. All you have to do is do some research to not make a OEM computer purchase that has crappy parts.
Way to ignore my post then, as I touched on this very senesless point that you are trying to make.
As I stated, there are entire tutorials, videos even, online that detail how to build your own PC and require little more than an hour of reading/viewing to know exactly what parts to purchase, where to purchase them from, and subsequently how to put it all together (and for a novice even, they can really do it in an hour if they follow the tutorials).
There is usually very little variation involved, all PCI-E cards go in the same way, all hard drives can be installed in one of two ways, optical drives are the same, and the way you hook up the PSU, or configure the mobo and attach the CPU usually involves little more than spending all of 5 minutes looking at a manual to know where the pins go or some of the power leads and such.
Once again, all of this information is readily available in the form of tutorials online, and in 99% of the cases, the information remains the same for custom builds.
Now with cars on the other hand, let's not be purposely obtuse and disingenous.
I mean seriously, cars and their inner workings, and the numerous configurations are on the level of many magnitudes more convoluted than PC's.
My PC:
- 1 mobo
- 1 CPU
- 1 CPU HS/Fan
- 1 Video Card
- RAM (4 sticks, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 3 as well)
- HD (2 of them, once more, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 1 as well
- DVD Drive (2 of them, once more, you know how to put in 1, you know how to put in the other 1 as well)
- 1 PSU
- Fans
- 1 Case
In terms of unique components that make up my PC as in most PC's, there are 10 different types of parts, as noted above.
Do you want to venture a guess as to how many unique parts go into a car, and how many of those parts differ from car to car in terms of how they are built and connected.
I can guarantee you that not a single person here who hasnt any experience with building a car could actually assemble one let alone reassemble one without investing very heavily in researching everything they possibly can for days if not weeks on end.
Your analogy, for all intents and purposes was weak and quite sensational to say the least -- in other words, it sucked.
...trying to compare something that would take days if not weeks to do versus something that would take hours to do for a novice.
yeah baby! let the good times roll
Even if they do a lazy job with the port, I'm sure the mod community will provide us with hq textures, models, and other fixes. This happened with all the previous GTAs, especially with SA where people managed to add bloom, improve lighting, and greatly increase visibility.
So yeah, no doubt in my mind that this will be the superior version.
The common element between being handy with cars and being handy with computers is that certain technical confidence that many people don't have and don't care to have. That doesn't make them stupid or lazy though.
Again, with you its about numbers, quoting the number of hours it would take to learn specific things, but its more complicated than that. There's a mental element. People don't want to get technical with things if they don't have to. That doesn't make them stupid or lazy, they just might not have the drive to do so.
Learning how to build things, or learning anything technical may be fun and interesting for you, but a lot of consumers get home from work and they want to relax, they want things to work.
What would you call someone who is willing to pay money for less product because they don't want to get technical or have the drive or mental element to do so?