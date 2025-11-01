  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Rockstar Firings Get Messy Ahead of GTA 6: Accusations Range from "Gross Misconduct" to Union Busting and Unjust Layoffs

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,102
"Take Two, the parent company of Rockstar, for its part, defended the firings, citing "gross misconduct" on the part of the employees. Take Two's spokesperson, speaking to Bloomberg, also says that "we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach." There is speculation that these firings were part of a crackdown on leakers inside the company, which was also a justification for the company's recent return to office mandate. Previously, Rockstar also went after a hacker who managed to steal data from Rockstar and leak clips online, resulting in a life sentence in hospital. It remains to see how this most recent case plays out, though, and its unclear how many of the affected employees are from the Canada office, where the UK workers union would likely not be able to intervene."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342495/...-to-union-busting-and-unjust-layoffs#comments
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top