Rockstar Firings Get Messy Ahead of GTA 6: Accusations Range from "Gross Misconduct" to Union Busting and Unjust Layoffs

"Take Two, the parent company of Rockstar, for its part, defended the firings, citing "gross misconduct" on the part of the employees. Take Two's spokesperson, speaking to Bloomberg, also says that "we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach." There is speculation that these firings were part of a crackdown on leakers inside the company, which was also a justification for the company's recent return to office mandate. Previously, Rockstar also went after a hacker who managed to steal data from Rockstar and leak clips online, resulting in a life sentence in hospital. It remains to see how this most recent case plays out, though, and its unclear how many of the affected employees are from the Canada office, where the UK workers union would likely not be able to intervene."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342495/...-to-union-busting-and-unjust-layoffs#comments
