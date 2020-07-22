Rocket League Going Free-To-Play This Summer

" The summer update will also bring a new cross-platform progression system that will require an Epic Games Store account to use, this will finally let users access their items, rankings, and rocket pass progression across all platforms. Current owners of the game will receive all the DLC released for the game when it goes free-to-play along with an "Est. 20XX" title which displays the year they purchased the game. "

https://www.techpowerup.com/270169/rocket-league-going-free-to-play-this-summer
 
Rock&Roll

Sometimes being cheap pays off. Haha. I've been putting off spending $25 on this for years....Reality is, I've gotten old. I know damn well if I buy a game I'm never sitting down to play it more than an hour.

Thanks for news. I'll look forward to being part of the F2P n00b plague.
 
