erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,762
" The summer update will also bring a new cross-platform progression system that will require an Epic Games Store account to use, this will finally let users access their items, rankings, and rocket pass progression across all platforms. Current owners of the game will receive all the DLC released for the game when it goes free-to-play along with an "Est. 20XX" title which displays the year they purchased the game. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/270169/rocket-league-going-free-to-play-this-summer
https://www.techpowerup.com/270169/rocket-league-going-free-to-play-this-summer