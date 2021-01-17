Rocket Lake-S prices revealed through retailers

First look at some prices on Intel's 11th gen CPUs:The i9 prices are crazy at $600, but everything below that looks very reasonable, especially the non-k skus.If these hold true, AMD should be forced to drop prices on their 5800x and 5600x as they will be going against the 10700f and 10400f ($341 and $176).Not even the cheaper B550 motherboards will be able to offset that price delta.