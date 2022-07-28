Rockchip - RK3588 SBCs - thoughts for Distributed Computing and other home server use?

cellarnoise2
n00b
- Joined
- May 23, 2021
- Messages
- 6
I am starting to do research on using an RK3588 based SBC for D.C. and other uses. Example here:
https://www.cnx-software.com/2022/0...-sbc-with-dual-gigabit-ethernet-pcie-x4-slot/
I have an Odroid N2, and a N2+ that work well and have a fairly decent software support network.
Anyone have a guess on which SBC sources will have the best software support for the RK3588? HardKernal / Odroid so far has not announced a product.
